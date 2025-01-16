Shillong: After more than a decade of halted coal mining operations, Meghalaya is on the cusp of restarting mining activities using scientific methods.

The Ministry of Coal is currently reviewing the final approval, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to resume sustainable mining practices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that public hearings were conducted in three locations, followed by reviews from the Forest Department and Pollution Control Board.

The files have now been submitted to the Ministry of Coal in New Delhi for final clearance, he said.

Sangma acknowledged the delays, citing the complexity of the approval process.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meghalaya’s unique land tenure system and distinctive coal deposits have posed significant challenges, requiring tailored solutions, the CM added.

Meanwhile, the state government has allocated approximately Rs 500 crore from the Meghalaya Reclamation Fund to close and reclaim abandoned mines.

Pilot projects are already underway in three to four locations.

The government has also reassured that strict action will be taken against any instances of illegal coal mining.