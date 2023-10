GUWAHATI: Former councillor of the Guwahati municipal corporation (GMC) – Kalyan Das has been reported to be missing.

Das went missing at around 6pm on October 06.

Kalyan Das is a resident of Chatribari area in Guwahati city of Assam.

Das is a businessman by profession and owner of Ananda Bhandar (now closed) at Motilal Nehru Road in Pan Bazaar area of Guwahati city in Assam.