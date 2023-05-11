Guwahati: Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, is set to receive an honorary degree of ‘Doctor of Laws’ at the Panjab University’s annual convocation in Chandigarh on May 20, along with three other distinguished personalities.

Dr Gagandeep Kang will be conferred with the Doctor of Sciences degree, while Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha N Murthy will receive the Doctor of Literature degree.

Additionally, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan will also be honoured with the Doctor of Laws degree.

The names of the recipients were recommended by a high-powered committee constituted by the university’s vice-chancellor on April 26.

The panel was chaired by Harmohinder Singh Bedi, chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, and included SK Tomar, vice-chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, and former Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

Gogoi has also been invited to join the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, for lunch at the Golden Jubilee Hall in the university. The Vice President is invited as the chief guest for the convocation ceremony.

Apart from the honorary degrees, several other distinguished individuals will be honored during the event.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will receive the Khel Ratna, while lyricist Irshad Kamil will be conferred with the Sahitya Ratna.

Bharti Enterprises vice-chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal will receive the Udyog Ratna, and actor Ayushmann Khurana will be honored with the Kala Ratna.

Parasitologist Veena Tandon will receive the Vigyan Ratna, and Punjabi literature scholar Rattan Singh Jaggi will be conferred with the Gyan Ratna.