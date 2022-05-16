Guwahati: Former AIUDF MLA Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Guwahati.

Chowdhury resigned from the AIUDF to switch to AAP, which is trying to make an inroad in Assam.

Chowdhury was elected in the Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from the Naoboicha constituency on AIUDF ticket.

He was denied a ticket by AIUDF in the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam as the party left the seat for Congress.

The former Naoboicha MLA was indicted to the inducted into the Arvind Kejriwal-led party by its leader Bhaben Choudhury in Guwahati.

Besides Chawdhury, Congress leaders Manoj Dhanowar and Dwijen Gogoi also joined AAP in the presence of its party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.

“The AAP’s base in Assam is expanding as the people want Kejriwal’s model of governance to come in their state as well,” said an AAP leader.