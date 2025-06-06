Guwahati: The flood situation across Assam continues to be critical, with over 5.6 lakh people in 16 districts reeling under the severe flood, an official bulletin confirmed on Friday.

The cumulative death toll from this year’s floods and landslides has now climbed to 21, following two more fatalities reported on Thursday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin stated that floodwaters are currently submerging 57 revenue circles and 1,406 villages, impacting a total of 5,61,644 individuals. Over 41,000 displaced people have sought refuge in 175 relief camps, while an additional 210 relief distribution centres are actively operational. The SDRF has been conducting evacuation operations in the Sribhumi district since Friday morning.

The bulletin states that the ‘urban flood’ continues to affect 3,348 people in two districts.

It stated that the floods have severely impacted wildlife, with nearly 70 percent of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district currently inundated by the waters of the Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers.

Officials reported that the rising waters have forced Rhinos and other wildlife to seek higher ground for shelter. The forest department has implemented protective measures, including providing food and increasing night patrolling, particularly using boats to monitor forest camps, to prevent poaching.

The authority has relocated some departmental elephants to the Burha Mayong hills for safety due to the rising floodwaters, the officials added.

Further, an official confirmed on Thursday that the rising waters of the Brahmaputra and Kohora rivers have also inundated vast tracts of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park.

Reports indicate that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the Barak Valley for the second time this week to assess the situation, as floods have severely affected three districts in this southern part of the state.

Adding to the concerns, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across 18 districts of the state for Friday.