GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Thursday (June 22), as the number of affected people across the state risen to over 1.2 lakh.

Overnight rains across Assam, inundated new areas resulting in rise in number of affected people.

Over 1.2 lakh people in as many as 10 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge.

It may be mentioned here that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “yellow alert” for the state of Assam during Thursday (June 22) and Friday (June 23).

The IMD predicted “very heavy” to “extremely heavy” rainfall across Assam during coming days.

Also read: Assam: Sunny Leone to visit Guwahati on July 1

The Assam districts affected by the floods are: Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri.

According to the Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA), Nalbari district is the worst affected with almost 45,000 people reeling under water.

Moreover, around 780 villages are under flood waters, the ASDMA said.

10,591.85 hectares of crop areas have also been damaged across Assam due to floods.