Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Monday after flood waters entered new areas affecting more districts following incessant rains over the past 24 hours.

The surging flood waters claimed one more life in Sivasagar district and affected a total of 1,90,675 people across 17 districts of the state over the past 24 hours.

The districts affected by floods are Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district with 47,338 people being affected followed by Dhemaji where 40,997 people are reeling under flood water, 27,869 people are being hit in Golaghat and 21,435 people suffering due to the flood in Sonitpur district.

At present, 522 villages are under flood waters and over 8,086 hectares of crop area have been damaged in the affected districts across Assam.

The respective district administrations are running a total of 47 relief camps and 45 relief distribution centres in Chirang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts where 427 displaced people have taken refuge.

A total of 1,30,514 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected in the deluge.

Several roads, bridges and other infrastructures have been damaged and embankments breached in Biswanath, Darrang, Udalguri, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

Erosion has been reported in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and respective district administrations in the flood-affected districts have been engaged in relief and rescue operations.

River Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level mark at Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur, Neamatighat, while Beki is flowing above the danger level mark at Road Bridge, river Jia-Bharali at Nt Road Crossing, river Disang at Nanglamuraghat, river Dikhou at Sivasagar and river Subansiri at Badatighat.