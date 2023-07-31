Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Majuli University of Culture Assam.

Majuli University of Culture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers, Teachers and Grade-III & IV.

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200/- – Rs. 2,18,200/-

Qualification & Experience :

a) Consistently good academic record with at least a high 2nd Class Master’s Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with 55% marks or equivalent Grade or CGPA proportionate to that.

b) A Doctorate Degree from a recognized University or equivalent published work or contribution in the field of educational planning and academic development in higher education.

c) At least 10 (ten) year-experience as Associate Professor with experience of academic administration in a responsible position in a teaching institution.

Or

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar in academic offices as equivalent grade. Ph.D. Degree is desirable.

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200/- – Rs. 2,18,200/-

Qualification & Experience :

a) Consistently good academic career with at least a high 2nd Class Master’s Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or equivalent Grade, or CGPA proportionate to that.

b) A Doctorate Degree from a recognized University or equivalent published work or contribution in the field of educational planning and examination system in higher education.

c) At least 10 (ten) year-experience in a responsible position in administration/ conduct of examinations/ teaching in Institutions of higher education.

d) Conversant in the system of continuous evaluation, Semester and CBCS type of examination.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Dept. of Performing Arts

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 57,500/- – Rs. 1,82,400/-

Qualification & Experience :

A. i) Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an Indian/Foreign University.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC,CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

OR

B. A traditional and a professional artist with highly commendable professional achievement in the

concerned subject having Bachelor degree, who should have: (a) Studied under noted/reputed

traditional Masters/Artists (b) ‘A’ grade artist of AIR/Doordarshan; and (c) Ability to explain with

logical reasoning the subject concerned and adequate knowledge to teach theory with illustrations in said discipline.

Name of post : Demonstrator / Graduate Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 14,000-60,500/- + G.P. 8,700/-

Qualification & Experience :

(i) A bachelor degree from a recognized University.

(ii) Diploma or Degree in any branch of Performing Arts preferably Sattriya Music and Dance.

(iii) Ability to work with computer.

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 12,000-52,000/- + G.P. 4,400/-

Qualification & Experience :

(i) HSLC Passed.

(ii) Knowledge of food safety and hygiene to ensure candidates are aware of health standards and

protocols.

(iii) Ability to follow recipes and prepare dishes according to established standard.

(iv) Having culinary arts degree, certificate, or relevant vocational training and experience shall

be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to The Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Transit Campus, Chitadarchuk, Garamur,

Majuli -785104.

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One thousand) only by Demand Draft or Online Payment mode (with Draft / Payment Receipt) in favour of the Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Majuli payable at Punjab National Bank, Garamur Branch, A/c No. 2200010048301, IFSC: PUNB0220020, as application fees for the post.

The last date of receipt of applications is 30th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here