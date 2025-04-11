Guwahati: The Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) District Circle has issued show-cause notices to five government-run high schools in Guwahati.

Following the low performance in the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination result, recording pass percentages below a meager 25%, the Inspector has put Barsojai High School, Maligaon High School, NPME High School, Pilingkata High School, and Dispur Government High School, under scrutiny.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the notice issued on Thursday, Inspector of Schools Dipika Choudhury expressed serious concern over the “lack of commitment” reflected in the poor results. The notice highlighted “possible lapses in school-level administration and academic supervision” as contributing factors to the disappointing outcome.

“The schools have not been performing up to expectations, which is a serious matter of concern, discouraging the student community,” the notice stated.

It further stated that the poor results indicates a “failure in ensuring quality education and accountability” within these institutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The authority directed the Principals and Headmasters of the five identified schools to provide a comprehensive explanation for the poor performance. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action, the notice added.

Notably, the overall HSLC 2025 results declared by the Assam State School Education Board, revealed a statewide pass percentage of 63.98 showing a significant decline in the overall pass percentage from last years 75.7 %.