Guwahati: Five persons suspected to be involved in an inter-state of ATM thieves from Bongaigaon.

The arrested persons were identified as Sadhan Aziz, Nasbali Ansari, Mohammad Sajid, Ahmad Mistry and Shehzad Khan.

The police said that along with the four who were arrested based on specific inputs, a car bearing registration number WB-26AY-1186 was also seized.

The police further informed that the arrested persons were actively involved in ATM theft and other illegal activities.

The police also said that they are a part of an inter-state gang.

The arrested persons have also been accused of being involved in the trade of animals and animals parts in the black market.

Further investigation on their activities has been initiated by the police.