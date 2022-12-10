GUWAHATI: McDonald’s is all set to make its entry into the growing market of Northeast by opening its first outlet of the region in Guwahati, Assam.

The McDonald’s restaurant at Guwahati in Assam will open on December 12.

The McDonald’s will have its restaurant at Beekay Tower in Ganeshguri locality of Guwahati, Assam.

McDonald’s is an American multinational fast food chain, founded in 1940 as a restaurant operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in San Bernardino, California, United States.

McDonald’s is best known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers and french fries, although their menus include other items like chicken, fish, fruit, and salads.

Their most well-known licensed item on the menu would be their French fries with the Big Mac close behind.

There are over 36,000 McDonald’s restaurants globally.