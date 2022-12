Guwahati: A massive fire took place in the Harijan Colony area of Fatasil Ambari in Guwahati on Friday evening.

At least 50 houses were turned to just ashes in the area while no casualties were there till the filing of this report.

The cause of the fire is still to be ascertained but reports suggest that it was a short-circuit but that is being investigated.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Rescue operations are still on.