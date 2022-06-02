Fire broke out at a second-hand car showroom at Chapaguri in Chirang district of Assam on Thursday.

At least 13 cars were completely destroyed in the fire that broke out at the showroom in Chirang district of Assam.

2 of the 13 cars that turned into ashes were brand new cars, reports say.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning.

The total loss due to the breaking out of fire is yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire at the second-hand car showroom in Chirang district of Assam.