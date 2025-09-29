Guwahati: In a profound loss to Assam’s vibrant artistic heritage, acclaimed film producer, director, and lyricist Timothy Das Hanse passed away on Sunday, plunging the state’s cultural community into mourning.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound grief on X, writing: “Anguished by the passing away of eminent film producer, director, and lyricist Timothy Das Hanse. For several decades, he made immense contributions to the cultural sphere of Assam and the people will always remember his works with gratitude. May he attain sadgati. Om Shanti “

Born on January 1, 1970, Hanse, a multifaceted talent from the Karbi hills, dedicated over three decades to elevating Assamese and indigenous cinema through his visionary storytelling, evocative lyrics, and unwavering commitment to regional narratives.

Hanse’s cinematic journey began in the early 2000s, marking him as a pioneer in blending Karbi folklore with contemporary themes.

His directorial debut, Jibon Bator Logori (2009), a poignant exploration of life’s struggles, clinched national and state film festival awards, resonating deeply with audiences for its raw authenticity and cultural depth.

This was followed by Poley Poley Urey Mon (2011), a romantic drama that showcased his prowess as a songwriter, featuring the timeless track Jodi Jibonor Rong Bure,” sung by Zubeen Garg lyrics penned by Hanse that captured the melancholy of fleeting joys. Beyond the lens, he served as former Director of Horticulture, infusing his administrative role with the same passion for community upliftment, while producing shorts and features that spotlighted Assam’s tribal ethos.

Tributes poured in from across the spectrum, underscoring Hanse’s enduring impact.

Gauhati University hailed him as a “creative force whose legacy will inspire generations of artists,” while tributes echoed his role in fostering Karbi-Assamese synergy in films.

Hanse’s departure at 55 leaves a void, but his works screened at festivals from Guwahati to Delhi ensure his spirit endures. Colleagues recall his collaborative zeal, often mentoring young talents in Assam’s indie scene.