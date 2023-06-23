Guwahati: With the water levels rising in the Brahmaputra River, the ferry services at the Nimati Ghat in Majuli, Assam have now been suspended indefinitely.

The decision to suspend the services came after the water level was seen towards the danger level that may pose a threat to the passengers travelling on the route.

Assam has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past couple of days.

Reports also indicate the water level in the Brahmaputra has already reached the danger level and hence all precautionary measures are being taken.

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, a ferry that was on its way to Majuli from Jorhat was reported missing.

The ferry, MV Lohit en route to Majuli was on its schedule when it “lost contact”.

It was heading towards Kamalabari, Majuli from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

The ferry that departed from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat had 134 passengers on board.

There were 32 motorcycles on board as well.

It however reached Majuli later with none being harmed.