Bajali: In a gruesome incident, a man from Malipara village in Assam‘s Bajali area killed his infant child after his attempts to sell the child went in vain.

The accused father, identified as Niranjan Malakar, had allegedly planned to sell the baby with the help of a doctor, Diganta Choudhury, after its birth. However, the family members intervened and prevented the sale from happening.

In a fit of rage, Malakar killed the infant and buried the body. The family members later found out about the murder and informed the police. The body of the baby was exhumed and a case has been registered against Malakar and Choudhury.

The police are currently on the lookout for the accused.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised questions about the safety of children.

The family members of the victim have demanded justice and have urged the authorities to take strict action against the accused. They have also expressed concern about the role of the doctor in the case.

The Pathsala police are investigating the matter and have said that they will take appropriate action against anyone found guilty.