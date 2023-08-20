Pathsala: The father of an 11-day-old infant has been arrested by Bajali police for killing the baby and burying the body near the bank of the Bisannala River at Dubai Malipara in Assam‘s Barpeta district.

The man, identified as Niranjan Malakar, allegedly planned to sell the baby for Rs 4 lakh with the help of a doctor. However, his family members intervened and he was unable to sell the baby.

The body of the baby was found after Malakar’s family members informed the police. The police exhumed the body and arrested Malakar and two other people in connection with the case.

Malakar’s family members told the media that he had tried to take the baby away a day after the birth, but they stopped him. They also alleged that Malakar had received Rs 4 lakh from a wealthy couple with the help of a doctor, Diganta Choudhury.

However, Dr. Choudhury denied any knowledge of the money. He said that he had advised Malakar and his wife to donate the baby to a needy family.

“I don’t know about money. After the parents decided for an abortion during six months of pregnancy, I advised them not to do that and donate to some needy family who doesn’t have a child,” the doctor said.

The Bajali police are investigating the case.