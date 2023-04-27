Dibrugarh: The family members of nine jailed Khalistani sympathisers on Thursday met the arrested members in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The family members were led by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive member and legal counsel Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

The imprisoned Khalistani sympathisers whose relatives have reached Assam include Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, Basant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh, and Papalpreet Singh.

“We have come to meet the family members. We have got permission from the Amritsar District magistrate to meet the members in Dibrugarh jail. We will challenge the government action in Punjab High Court,” Bhagwant Singh Sialka told reporters.

Speaking to media persons, outside Dibrugarh Central Jail, Simranjit Singh said, “The National Security Act (NSA) invoked against them without valid ground. We will challenge it at Punjab High Court. We believe NSA will be scrapped and they will walk out of jail soon.”

“We will fight for NSA which was slapped on them and they were brought to Dibrugarh jail which was over 3000 kms from Punjab. We will begin the legal battle,” he said.

No family member of Waris Punjab De chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh came to meet him today.