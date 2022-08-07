TEZPUR: A fake traffic police official has been arrested at Tezpur in Assam.

The fake traffic police officer was nabbed when he was levying fine on violators.

The accused was levying fine along with real on-duty cops at Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam.

According to reports, the accused had arrived at Tezpur from Guwahati on Saturday.

He had called other traffic police personnel on duty to check on the violators and started imposing fines.

However, the other traffic police personnel grew suspicious about the accused and called up their seniors.

Later, the man who was imposing as a traffic police was arrested.

The arrested accused had also done the same crime in other parts of Assam like Rangia and Nagaon.

Police informed that the accused always dreamt of becoming a police officer.