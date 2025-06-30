Guwahati: The Nalbari district administration on Monday cleared over 450 bighas of illegally occupied government land in Bakrikuchi village under Barkhetri constituency, as part of the Assam government’s ongoing eviction drive.

Officials led the operation in Dag No. 106 of Uttar Barkhetri Mouza, targeting 452 bighas, 1 katha, and 14 lechas of encroached land. Using bulldozers and other heavy machinery, the team demolished 93 structures built by settlers across 82 bighas of the total area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To maintain law and order during the operation, authorities deployed a significant police presence. Security forces remained on high alert throughout the day to prevent any resistance or unrest.

Anticipating the eviction, several families began dismantling their homes voluntarily on Sunday. By Monday, most residents had relocated to nearby areas, according to officials.

The eviction site includes essential community structures, including a government primary school and a mosque, sparking concerns among locals about the long-term impact on education and religious life. Residents voiced fears about the social fallout of displacement, particularly for children and the elderly.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This eviction drive forms part of a broader initiative by the Assam government to reclaim state-owned land from illegal encroachment. Similar drives have been launched in multiple districts in recent months, as the government intensifies efforts to restore public land for official and community use.