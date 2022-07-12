DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district administration in Assam, on Tuesday morning, carried an eviction drive and demolished the residence of Baidulla Khan at Ghoramara in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Baidulla Khan is the main accused in animal activist Vineet Bagaria’s suicide case.

Dibrugarh district administration issued a notice on July 8, 2022 to Baidulla Khan.

As per notice the two storey building was illegally constructed violating all the norms.

Talking to this correspondent, Dibrugarh Addittional Superintendent of police(HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “The building was illegally constructed on road without any permission from district administration. On July, 8, a notice was served and today we have carried out an eviction drive and demolished the two story building of Baidulla Khan,”.

Assam Special DGP (Law and order) on Monday visited Vineet Bagaria’s residence to offer condolence.

“Action against criminals, muscle man, Bahubali will be taken who violate the law,” GP Singh said.

Vineet Bagaria, a noted animal activist, who hung himself to death on Thursday at his residence at Shani Mandir road in Dibrugarh.

Before his death, Vineet had self recorded a video where he accused Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing him and his family over a piece of rental property.