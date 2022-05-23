MANGALDOI: At a time when flood affected people of Darrang district in Assam heaved a sigh of relief following gradual improvement in the flood situation, the problem of erosion is turning out to be serious concern in some parts of the district.

Gerimari village under Mowamari Gaon Panchayat in Darrang district of Assam is one such area where the erosion of the Mangaldai river has turned out to be severe following recent wave of flood.

The flood fury has already left four families of the village homeless.

“The overflowing waters of the river on May 17 last washed away houses and other belongings of four families,” said Bhashan Sarkar, panchayat ward member while speaking to Northeast Now at the erosion site on Monday.

He added: “The families have been residing in the area for nearly thirty years.”

“The erosion has already posed a threat to a large number of families residing along the banks of the river for a long time besides public institutions like educational and religious institutions spreading over more than a kilometre,” the panchayat member added.

He further demanded the authorities to urgently take up measures for protection and necessary rehabilitation of the victim families before the onslaught of another fresh flood wave.

Meanwhile the villagers have alleged that the local legislators, including the former water resource minister Basanta Das, were apprised of the problem for a proper measure “but nothing was done”.