Guwahati: To curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Assam government has enforced a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regulating the transport of live pigs within and through the state.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department issued the guidelines to protect Assam’s pig population and secure the livelihoods of those dependent on the livestock industry.

Under the new SOP, transporters must produce a valid purchase bill, GST challan, E-way bill, and a health certificate from a Government of India-recognised lab confirming the pigs are free of ASF. Additionally, government veterinary officers must individually certify each pig, verifying its identity, vaccination record, and origin from ASF-free zones. The certificate must be no older than seven days.

To enforce these rules, the department has deployed veterinary inspection teams at key interstate entry points, including Srirampur (Kokrajhar), Boxirhat (Dhubri), Byrnihat (Kamrup Metro), and Amguri (Sivasagar). These teams will check documentation and physically inspect the pigs.

At least 2% of pigs from every consignment will undergo random ASF testing using rapid detection kits. If any pig tests positive, authorities will quarantine the entire consignment, carry out RT-PCR testing, and cull infected pigs without offering compensation. Transporters or traders must bear all related expenses.

The SOP also bans night-time transport, unscheduled unloading, train stopovers involving pigs, and improper disposal of animal waste during transit. Transporters must sanitise vehicles before and after entering Assam. Any failure to comply may lead to blacklisting and legal action.

In addition, the SOP requires the originating state to notify Assam’s authorities before dispatching any pig consignment. Officials have warned that violators will face strict legal consequences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

Authorities will review and revise the protocol based on the evolving ASF situation in the region.