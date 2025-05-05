Assam: Endangered Bengal Slow Loris rescued in Lakhimpur

Guwahati: A Bengal Slow Loris (Nycticebus bengalensis), an endangered species, was rescued in Lakhimpur district of Assam, on Sunday.

The animal, locally known as “Lajuki Bandar,” was found on an erica nut tree in the backyard orchard of Chuchendra Saikia in Sankarpur, Narayanpur. Known for its slow and shy movements, the Bengal Slow Loris is listed as “Endangered” (EN) on the IUCN Red List.

The nocturnal primate was first spotted on Saturday night and kept safe by the Saikia family before being handed over to the Lakhimpur Forest Department on Monday. After a brief check, the animal was released into the Ranga Reserve Forest under the Harmutty Forest Range.

This sighting follows a similar one in 2023 in Narayanpur and another in April 2021, when a Bengal Slow Loris was found in the backyard of Mohan Saikia in Puli Naharani village, also in Narayanpur. It was subsequently released in the same reserve forest.

The recurring presence of the Bengal Slow Loris in the region suggests a potential habitat in the peripheral forest areas of Narayanpur, which shares borders with Arunachal Pradesh.

Local citizens and conservationists are urging forest authorities to implement stricter conservation measures for this threatened species.