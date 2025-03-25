Guwahati: The Assam Assembly on Monday passed a bill that restricts private universities from engaging in activities related to the religious conversion of students, faculty, and other staff.

The House also cleared Bills to establish three new universities and amend Acts concerning nine existing universities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Education Minister Ranoj Peju introduced the Bills for consideration and passage, including one seeking to amend the Assam Private Universities Act, of 2007.

The Assam Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes to restrict universities from engaging in any activities related to religious conversion.

The amendment mandates that universities maintain a secular character.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The amendment also proposes that universities cannot introduce new technical, medical, para-medical, nursing, and other technical courses related to agriculture, veterinary, dairy, and allied subjects starting April 1, 2025.

It further requires a security clearance report on the sponsoring body’s antecedents from the Home and Political Department, Government of Assam.

The Bill includes a provision for a state government inspection of universities every three years to ensure compliance with the conditions set during their establishment.

Any deviation from these conditions could lead to the university’s dissolution.

The Assembly passed the EdTech Skills University Bill, 2025, which aims to establish a private university to promote higher education and research in line with the New Education Policy.

Sponsored by the World Education Mission, the proposed university will be located in Tinsukia.

The Assembly also cleared The Swami Vivekanand University Bill, 2025, and The Maa Kamakhya University Bill, 2025, both aimed at promoting higher education, advanced learning, and research.

The proposed Swami Vivekanand University, sponsored by the Social Action and Research Foundation, will have its permanent campus in Odlaguri, Chirang district, with an operational campus in Kokrajhar. The Maa Kamakhya University, sponsored by the Gabeshona Eduversity Foundation, will be situated in Sipajhar, Darrang district.

Pegu moved The Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the Medical Education and Research Department.

This Bill aims to ensure that institutes applying for affiliation with Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences do not pose a threat to national security, maintain secularism, and use legal funding for their establishment.

The House also passed eight additional Bills stating that the state government will appoint the first vice-chancellor of eight universities, with subsequent appointments made by the chancellor based on the recommendation of an advisory board.