GUWAHATI: The next budget session of the Assam assembly will be held in the month of February next year.

This was confirmed by Assam assembly deputy speaker Numal Momin.

Momin said that several important bills will be introduced in the upcoming Assam budget session.

“We are going to start the budget session of the Assam legislative assembly from the first week of February,” Numal Momin said while speaking to ANI.

He said: “Lots of bills will come up there and questions of various legislators will come there.”

“There will be discussion regarding those matters will be brought in the upcoming assembly session. This is an important session,” the Assam assembly deputy speaker said.

He also stated that preparations are underway for the upcoming budget session in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam government is likely to introduce its anti-polygamy bill in the upcoming budget session.