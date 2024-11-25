Guwahati: An elephant that had ventured out of the forest was allegedly killed after being hit by a train on the Lanka-Hawaipur route in Hojai, Assam on Monday.

The elephant was suspected to have been out searching for food when it came on the truck.

It was reported that even though the loco pilot attempted to stop the train it was not possible as the elephant had suddenly appeared.

By the time the loco pilot saw the elephant it was too late and the jumbo died shortly after being hit.

The forest department has initiated an investigation into the incident.

It may be mentioned that there have been several measures taken by the forest department and railways to control accidents in wildlife corridors.