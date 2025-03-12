Dibrugarh: Lahowal police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal torture of a 62-year-old Adivasi woman in Romai Tea Estate, Dibrugarh, Assam.

The victim was falsely accused of practicing witchcraft by a group of villagers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suraj Sanga (31), Binod Sanga (60), Jumuna Sanga (30), Surajmoni Sanga (30), Sangita Sanga (30), Alisha Sanga (30), and Fulmoni Sanga (29). A case (No. 41/25) has been registered against them under sections 4/7/109/117(2)/189(2)/191(2)/329(3)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lahowal police station.

Also Read: Assam: A Land of Lost Youths – A Haunting Reality of Missing Migrant Workers

According to the police, the prime accused, Binod Sanga, is a tantric who allegedly orchestrated the entire incident. “We have arrested seven individuals, and our investigation is ongoing,” stated a police official.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The attack took place on Monday at 1 No. Rajgarh in Romai Tea Estate. The victim, Monika Sanga, was accused of practicing witchcraft and blamed for the ill health of villagers. A group of around 25 people stormed her house, physically assaulted her, and later dumped her near a river in a critical condition.

Also Read: Asam Sahitya Sabha signs MoU with USTM

Her husband, speaking to the media, recounted the horrifying ordeal: “A group of people accused my wife of being a witch and practicing evil rituals. When I opposed them, they forcibly entered our home, brutally assaulted her, and later dragged her away before leaving her near the river.”

A team from Lahowal police station rescued the victim and admitted her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

Also Read: Manipur: Woman found dead in Imphal West, husband detained

Condemning the incident, the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) has urged the district administration to take strict action against the perpetrators. “Superstition and such evil practices must be eradicated. We appeal to everyone not to believe in such baseless allegations,” said an ATTSA leader.

The authorities have assured a thorough investigation and stern action against those involved in this heinous act.