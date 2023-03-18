Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday refuted the report of the HSLC geography exam question paper leak.

Minister Pegu said in a tweet that a photo of the Assam HSLC Geography paper which is being circulated on social media is from 2021 – not a photo of the 2023 board exam paper.

The minister said action would be taken against those spreading confusion about the same.

The concerned officer has been instructed to lodge an FIR (First Information Report), he said.

“The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station,” Pegu tweeted.

"The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station."

The viral photo of the Assam Matric Geography paper shows an edited date as 2023 but the serial number matches the paper of 2021 board exams, Pegu added.

However, two papers of the HSLC exam, conducted by SEBA have been confirmed to be leaked.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and SEBA officials especially Chairman RC Jain came under fire after the question papers of General Science and Assamese were leaked.

SEBA had to reschedule the exam for general science and MIL on March 30 and April 1 respectively.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a youth for allegedly sharing a morphed image of an HSLC question paper on social media.