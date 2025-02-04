Guwahati: A three-member team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid early this morning at the Dibrugarh residence of prominent businessman Rajen Lohia.

The raid began at 6 a.m. at Lohia’s home in the Kartikpara area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Leopard sighted on Dibrugarh University campus

Lohia is a well-known businessman with interests in Dibrugarh and other parts of Assam, including a liquor agency in Arunachal Pradesh.

He is the owner of the Manohari tea estate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Suspected ULFA-I linkman detained in Charaideo

Lohia’s Manohari tea gained national attention in 2022 when it set a record, selling for Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram at a private auction.

The handmade tea was purchased by RK Tea Sales on behalf of their clients, including Cafe Nilofer of Hyderabad.