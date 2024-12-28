Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Friday that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, will soon be implemented in the state following a directive from the Gauhati High Court.

The Act, which prohibits religious conversions through force, inducement, or fraudulent means, was passed in 1978 but had remained dormant until now.

Chief Minister Khandu stated that the state government is currently drafting the necessary rules for the Act’s effective enforcement.

“This development will play a crucial role in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’s unique indigenous faiths and cultures,” he emphasized during the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

CM Khandu highlighted the interconnectedness of faith and culture, emphasizing the need to preserve both.

He expressed concern over the disappearance of numerous indigenous tribes and cultures worldwide and stressed the importance of protecting Arunachal’s distinct identity.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of the IFCSAP and its members in preserving indigenous culture, Khandu paid tribute to pioneers like Golgi Bote late Talom Rukbo, late Mokar Riba, late NabamAtum, Dr Tai Nyori, and others.

To further support the preservation of indigenous cultures, faiths, and languages, Arunachal Pradesh government established the Department of Indigenous Affairs in 2017.

Khandu also announced that the process for renaming the department, as per requests from indigenous groups, is underway.