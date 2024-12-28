Dibrugarh: Security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons near MS 27 along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Changlang district.

The joint operation, conducted under the Spear Corps, involved Assam Rifles, the Army, and local police. Extensive search efforts by specialized teams, supported by advanced technology such as high-tech drones, tracker dogs, and metal detectors, led to the discovery.

“During the operation, ten Chinese-origin MQ 81 Assault Rifles/ Type 81 Assault Rifles were recovered from different locations around MS 27,” an Army official stated.

“This constitutes one of the largest recoveries of such weapons in South Arunachal in recent times. The weapons were concealed within a forested area,” he said.

He further explained that these weapons had been sought by major insurgent groups operating in the Changlang district for over six months.

It is believed that these weapons were buried by the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) before their surrender last year.

Utilizing their expertise and reliable intelligence, the security forces successfully uncovered the hidden cache within the dense forest.

“Prior to the operation, security personnel ensured the safe passage of tourists present in Namdapha Reserve Forest for birdwatching,” the official said.

“The operation was carried out with utmost professionalism and precision, preventing these weapons from falling into the hands of insurgents,” he added.

Numerous inputs had been received over the past six months regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, particularly the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN-KYA), with the assistance of former ENNG cadres, to recover this cache