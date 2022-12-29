Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 4.90 crore related to Samedur Rahman and his family members in connection with a recruitment scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The ED on Thursday said the attachment includes immovable property worth Rs 1.52 crore and movable properties consisting of insurance policies and mutual funds worth Rs. 3.38 crore.

The ED had initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of various FIRs and charge-sheets filed by the Assam Police against the accused persons–Rakesh Paul, then Chairman of APSC, Samedur Rahman, then board member of APSC, and others, for illegal recruitment of candidates for various posts, including ACS and APS, through the examination conducted by the APSC.

“Paul, the main accused in the case, in connivance with other accused persons, including Samedur Rahman, had manipulated and engineered the answer booklets of the Combined Competitive Examination of 2013 and 2014, by way of enhancing marks, replacing original answer booklets with forged booklets in respect of some candidates, facilitating them to secure jobs through APSC in lieu of cash,” the ED said.

According to ED, the proceeds of crime identified till date, in this case, is Rs 6.18 crore.

During the investigation, it came to the notice of ED that huge cash deposits were made in the accounts of Rahman and his family members during his tenure as APSC board member. Subsequently, these funds were invested in various insurance policies and mutual funds and residential plots.