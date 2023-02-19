Guwahati: A 30-year-old man from central Assam’s Nagaon district allegedly killed his elder brother under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad, police said.

Ankit Bora get into a heated argument with his brother Ranjit Bora, 32, over a financial matter on Friday.

Ankit subsequently attacked Ranjit with a sharp edge weapon in a fit of rage. Ranjit suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector M Narender told Northeast Now.

Ranjit Bora, and his younger brother Ankith, both worked as security guards at Film Chamber Association in Hyderabad.

They lived in a rented house at Film City under Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad.

Inspector M Narender said the duo had a liquor party at their rented house when they ended up in an argument over a trivial matter.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.

The Banjara Hills police have arrested Ankit and produced him before a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said the police official.