SILCHAR: The police in Cachar district of Assam have seized a huge quantity of drugs, which has been estimated to value around Rs 60 to 70 crore.

A team of Cachar police in Assam recovered and seized as many as 2 lakh YABA tablets from a truck on Friday night.

The truck from which the contraband tablets were recovered was coming from Mizoram.

The police in Cachar district in Assam have also arrested five persons in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The truck which was used for transportation of the contraband tablets had also been seized by the Assam police.

According to reports, the police in Cachar district in Assam have recovered and seized worth over Rs 200 crores in the last four months.