TINSUKIA: The war on drugs got another shot in the arm on Saturday morning after Tinsukia police in Assam recovered 765.81 grams of suspected heroine.

The seized heroine consignment is estimated to value around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The heroine consignment was recovered from a night super bus in Assam’s commercial town Tinsukia.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identofied as: Pankaj Dihingia (49) – driver of the bus, Dijen Deka (45) – handyman of the bus, Binod Bhumij (20) and Surendar Rai (30).

The development came within 96 hours after the Tinsukia police in Assam sized huge quantity of suspected heroine from New Tinsukia railway station.

Talking to this correspondent, officer-in-charge of Tinsukia police station in Assam – Parag Jyoti Buragohain said: “Based on a tip we intercepted a Tinsukia-bound night super bus near ASTC Bus Stand at AT Road. During checking we recovered 765.81 grams of Heroine kept in numerous soap case.”

The bus, bearing registration number AS 01 JC 6754, was coming from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Buragohain said that the consignment was brought from Dimapur in Nagaland and “we are working on to identify each link in the chain”.

The priority is to nab the big players who are behind this drug cartel, he said.

The Saturday’s catch has indicated that Dimapur in Nagaland is emerging as a hotbed of drugs trade from where it is making its way to various parts of Assam through bus and train routes.

Highly placed sources in intelligence agencies told this correspondent that involvement of underground Naga outfits has strongly emerged is several recent drug hauls and remains a major concern for security agencies.