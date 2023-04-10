Guwahati: Assam police on Monday seized narcotic substances valued at Rs 10 crore in the Cachar district, officials said.

Two persons, identified as Rahim Uddin and Hasina Begum, were arrested on charges of drug peddling.

Cachar district SP Numal Mahato, said, “The arrested individuals — Rahim Uddin and Hasina Begum are neighbours. They live in the Bagadhar area of Cachar district. Based on information from secret sources, Rahim Uddin’s house was raided, and at least 1 kg of heroin hidden in 50 soap cases was seized.”

Also, 1 lakh 70 thousand Yaba tablets were seized. After confiscating them, Rahim’s business associate and neighbour, Hasina Begum, was also arrested.

As per the police, the market value of seized drugs must be around Rs 10 crore.

Mahato said Hasina Begum’s husband Abdul Qadir was also involved in the drug peddling. However, Qadir probably fled to evade police arrest.

Hasina Begum played a crucial role in drug peddling. Since she is a woman, the police primarily did not suspect that Begum was involved in the crime, SP Mahato said.

“The seized heroin and Yaba tablets were brought from Churachandpur in Manipur. From there, these were peddled to Cachar district in Assam and kept at Rahim Uddin’s residence,” Mahato added.

Further investigation to nab others involved in the drug peddling is underway.