IMPHAL: Workshops were organized at various colleges across Manipur and distributed hundreds of smart phones to the selected students on Monday.

Under the Chief Minister’s College Maheiroi (students) E-Support Scheme (CMCMESS), a total of 300 smart phones were distributed to the selected students during workshops cum smart phone distribution functions at different higher educational institutes.

A number of higher educational institutes including Lilong Haoreibi College, Thoubal College, Motbung College, Imphal College, and Ng College organized the workshops for distribution of smart phones for economically weaker section students studying in various non-professional undergraduate courses in government and government-aided colleges in Manipur.

The scheme is being implemented through the Directorate of University and Higher Education, Government of Manipur.

Under the scheme, 2000 units of smart phones are to be distributed to eligible student beneficiaries belonging to lower-income groups studying in various non-professional undergraduate courses enrolled in any of the government and government-aided colleges in Manipur.

Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, director of University & Higher Education, Government of Manipur said that the distribution is made after being screened and recommended by the colleges as a special measure for the Covid-19 pandemic situation to attend online classes by the implementing agency as per the extend scheme guidelines.