IMPHAL: A 24-minute-long prestigious non-feature Manipuri (Meitei language) film directed by Khwairakpam Bishwamittra was honoured with an award at the third edition of the Jammu Film Festival 2023.

Manipuri actor Leishangthem Tonthoi Devi won the Best Actress Award at the Festival for her role in the Manipuri short film, Eewai (The Ripple),

The film is being directed by Khwairakpam Bishwamittra, written by Rebika Okram and produced by Samir Thingbaijam.

The film Eewai has also been awarded the Jury Award in the 11th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, 2022.

The film tells the agony of a mom whose little child dies prematurely.

Tonthoi who took an important role in the film has bagged four other best actress awards at various film festivals for her role in the same film so far.

Sponsored by Jammu Kashmir Tourism Department, the festival features screenings of 50 feature films, short films, and documentaries from 11 countries including Iran, India, France, and the US.

The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival was held at Abhinav Theatre on April 8 and 9 last.