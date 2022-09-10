KARBI ANGLONG: Drugs worth Rs 3 crore were seized by the security forces in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Saturday.

A joint team of police and CRPF personnel launched a search operation in the Lahorijan area of Karbi Anglong district of Assam, bordering Nagaland.

The Assam police and CRPF team seized 860 kilograms of ganja and 40.07 grams of heroin from a vehicle coming from Manipur.

While, the ganja was hidden in 80 packets, the heroin was kept inside three soap boxes.

Three persons have been arrested by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The value of the seized drugs has been estimated to be over Rs 3 crore in the international market.

In another seizure, the Assam police seized a ganja consignment weighing 1108 kilograms which has been estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore.

The ganja consignment was seized from near the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district.