A truck driver from Assam was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Mizoram’s Kolasib district triggering massive protest in Cachar district.

It is learnt that a tanker driver identified as Praveen Kumar Sinha, a resident of Dhalai Ramprasadpur in Cachar district, had gone to Mizoram a few days back.

He was accompanied by a young man identified as Nipen Singh from the same village as a handyman.

However, the driver, Praveen Kumar Sinha, was stabbed to death by miscreants on Sunday and detained the handyman.

According to reports, Mizoram police recovered his body and handed it over to the Cachar district administration on Monday night.

Police also rescued the handyman from the clutches of the miscreants.

The people of Ramprasadpur were shocked to see the body of driver Sinha and took to the street to protest his brutal killing.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters blocked the Assam-Mizoram National Highway at Ramprasadpur in Cachar district in protest against the murder of the driver.