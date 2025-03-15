Assam: Doul Mahotsav begins in Baksa with seven-day festivities

Pathsala: The historic Doul Mahotsav of Bhutepuwa in Baska district, Assam has commenced with grandeur, marking its 125th year of celebration.

Organized by the Bhutepuwa Bori Deul Uddjapan Samitti at Narasingha Kirtanghar, the festival will continue for seven days, featuring vibrant cultural and religious events.

Like every year, the festival started with great enthusiasm, drawing devotees and visitors from different parts of the region. The event includes Sattriya dance performances, naam-kirtan (devotional songs), and Holi festivities where devotees smear each other with colors as a mark of joy and devotion.

Religious and cultural programs filled the festivals, drawing thousands of devotees from far and wide.

Devotees light incense sticks and earthen lamps, seeking the blessings of Lord Narasingha, and take part in various rituals. A significant highlight of today’s celebrations is the performance of a Homa Yajna (sacred fire ritual), a key part of the spiritual observances during the festival.

One of the major attractions of the festival is the ‘Doul Yatra’. In the yatra, people carried the idols of Lord Krishna in a grand procession, accompanied by traditional instruments and devotional chants.

The festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the people of the region and has been a tradition for over a century.

The organizers have made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and joyous celebration.

The festival expected thousands of devotees to participate, making this year’s Doul Mahotsav another memorable occasion.