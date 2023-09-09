North Lakhimpur: Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das on Saturday urged students to give their best to achieve their desired goals in life.

She made the observation while delivering the seventh Golden Jubilee lecture of Lakhimpur Commerce College in Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

Das, who is known for her critically acclaimed films Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, said that students should follow their passion and work hard to achieve their dreams. She also stressed on the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of challenges.

“Don’t be afraid to fail. Failure is a part of the learning process. Just keep working hard and never give up on your dreams,” she said.

Das also shared her own experiences in the film industry. She spoke about the challenges she faced as a female filmmaker and how she overcame them. She also encouraged the students to be bold and to take risks in their careers.

Das further said that she was inspired by the enthusiasm and energy of the students. She said that she was confident that they would achieve great things in their lives.

The lecture was followed by an interactive session with the students. Das answered questions about her films, her career, and her advice for aspiring filmmakers.