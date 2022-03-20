A dog trap set up by locals at Chaygaon in Kamrup district near Guwahati city of Assam led to death of around 100 endangered vultures and at least two eagles.

This was informed by officials of the Assam forest department following an investigation after recovering carcasses of nearly 100 vultures on Thuesday (March 17).

“A pack of dogs had been creating menace in the area for the past several months, attacking livestock of the locals,” Kamrup West Forest Division DFO – Dimpi Bora said.

Bora added: “So, the locals had set up a trap to lure the dogs into it. But unfortunately, it was the vultures and the eagles that fell prey to the trap that led to their death.”

Also read: Arunachal: NSCN-KYA camp busted in Namdapha

The vultures fed on pesticide-laced goat carcass leading to their deaths.

The carcasses of the vultures and the eagle were found in a paddy field.

While, on Thursday night and on Friday morning 98 carcasses of vultures and an eagle were recovered, two more carcasses of a vulture and an eagle were found later.