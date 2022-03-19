Dibrugarh: In a major jolt to the militants active in the TCL region, the Lekhapani battalion of Indian Army along with Arunachal Police, busted a major hideout camp of suspected NSCN (K-YA) on Saturday in Namdapha National Park, an hour foot march distance from 22 miles of Miao – Vijaynagar road of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on a specific input, a 3-day joint operation was launched in Namdapha National Park.

However, on the sensing approach of security forces, the cadres of the suspected NSCN (K-YA) outfit managed to flee under the cover of thick forest and ferocious terrain.

However, they left behind an AK 56 rifle with a magazine, 46 rounds of ammunition, 800gms of explosive and IED material with cordex and detonators, Myanmar currency and various other contrabands. An approximate 1 quintal of locally grown rice was also recovered.

As per information garnered by the security forces from different sources, the camp at 22-mile area was sheltering an approximate 30 – 40 cadres for training and administrative setup.

The cadres in the camp were said to be hindering the free movement of locals and were creating a nuisance for the common populace by using them for carrying out extortion and was disrupting peace in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovery of explosives like detonators, explosive gels and potash suggest “evil plans” of the banned outfit which was foiled at early stages.