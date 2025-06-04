Guwahati: A team of Punjab Police arrested a doctor from Guwahati, Assam, in a case related to an alleged fraud of Rs 1.5 crore.

The doctor is an oncologist based in Guwahati, reports stated.

The arrest took place at a well-known private hospital in Guwahati, where Dr Kalinga Ketan Naik, a respected Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology, was apprehended from his chamber with assistance from Guwahati Police.

Dr Naik is accused in a high-profile embezzlement case registered at the City Kharar Police Station in Punjab under case number 56/2025. The case is reportedly linked to a financial scam involving a hospital based in Punjab.

Following his arrest, Dr Naik was presented before a local court in Guwahati and has since been placed in the custody of the Punjab Police. He is currently being taken to Punjab on transit remand for further investigation.

The arrest has sparked widespread concern within Assam’s medical community, given Dr Naik’s long-standing reputation and senior position in the field of oncology. Further developments in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.