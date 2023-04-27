New Delhi: Assam’s tribal insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) on Thursday signed a peace agreement with the government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After the group signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), home minister Amit Shah said Assam no longer has any tribal militant group.

“With this, all tribal militant groups in Assam have joined the mainstream,” Shah said.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the DNLA will lay down its arms and abide by the Constitution.

A total of 179 DNLA cadres will surrender their arms and ammunition.

For the first time since Independence, Assam has become completely free from insurgency in tribal areas.



Under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji and with unstinted support of Hon HM Shri @amitshah ji, not a single armed group exists in tribal areas.



The Centre and Assam governments will provide Rs 500 crore each for the development of the Dimasa tribal areas.

On September 2021, the DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months following an appeal by the chief minister.

The ceasefire has been extended since then.

The DNLA announcement in 2021 came two weeks after the insurgent group allegedly fired upon on a convoy of seven trucks in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.

The DNLA was floated in April 2019 seeking a sovereign territory for the Dimasa tribals and launched an armed insurgency to achieve its goal.