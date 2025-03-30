Guwahati: Dispur police busted a massive vehicle theft racket operating from Guwahati in Assam on Sunday.

As per sources, the police arrested eight individuals in connection with the theft of a truck belonging to a Mangaldoi-based businessman.

The truck, bearing the number AS13AC5614, belonged to Ajay Barman and the thieves stole it from Dispur.

After Barman filed a complaint, the police initiated an investigation, which led to the arrest of eight individuals.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Mohammad Rashidul Alam, Noor Hussain, Moidul Islam, Ainul Haque, Nazrul Islam, Pankaj Yadav, Sanjeev Kumar, and Ranbir Arora.

Sanjeev and Ranbir, both hailing from Haryana, allegedly stole the truck with the help of thieves from Guwahati, Hajo, and Nalbari.

The thieves also used a recovery van in the theft, and the police eventually recovered the stolen truck from the 13-mile area in Byrnihat, Meghalaya.

The police are further investigating the case to uncover the extent of the racket and identify any other individuals involved.