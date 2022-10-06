GUWAHATI: Two active militants of the Dimasa National Liberation Tigers (DNLT) have been nabbed by the security forces in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The DNLT rebels were apprehended by the troopers of the Assam Rifles and Dima Hasao police.

“Haflong Battalion of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended two active cadres of DNLT with Dima Hasao police,” an official statement read.

The DNLT militant outfit is active in the hilly terrains of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

The apprehended DNLT militants were reportedly on the run after their camp was busted by the Assam Rifles troopers recently.

Also read: Assam: Indian Army to deploy indigenous LCH Prachand choppers at Missamari base in Sonitpur

The security personnel also recovered several incriminating materials from the two arrested DNLT militants.

“Two weapons were also recovered along with ammunitions,” the statement stated.

It adds: “The apprehended cadres and recoveries were handed over to police station Maibong, Dima Hasao.”

Meanwhile, further investigation into the arrest of the DNLT militants and recovery of the incriminating documents and arms is underway.