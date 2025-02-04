Digboi: Residents of Bon Gaon village, located in Ward No. 6 under Bogapani Gram Panchayat in Assam’s Digboi Assembly constituency have been struggling for clean drinking water for years due to the failure of a water supply project under the Jal Jeevan Yojana (JJM).

The villagers are left with no option but to rely on self managed water for all their water needs, including drinking, cooking, and household chores.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

‘The JJM plant erected during 2021-22 within the premises of the Digboi Forest Arboretum has been lying non functional after one week of its functionality’, shared Nabo Gogoi the resident of Bon Gaon.

‘We are 110 families in ward 6 under Bogapani GP all connected with pipes but miserably fail to fetch water therin for years, added poor Gogoi living on daily wages.

‘We have highlighted the issue several times to GP and other competent authorities but failed to yeild any desirable output till date due to lack of resources to repair and functionalize the system lamented the villagers during their interaction with the North East Now on Tuesday afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Whether the poor quality works with sub standard technical equipments is to be blamed or the indifferent attitude or negligence of the concerned department is to be blamed for the gross failure in providing water to the beneficiaries.

Nevertheless, the plea highlights the urgent need for accountability and efficient implementation of welfare schemes to improve the quality of life in rural areas.